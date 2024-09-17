Watch: Fireworks let off at illegal street racing event in Birmingham as organisers put behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ahzi Nagmadin, Jessica Roberts and Rashani Reid all arranged the illegal street racing events through social media and group chats.

Nagmadin, aged 24, was the creator of a popular street racing account, which racked up 20,000 followers.

The account would announce that an illegal meet would be happening, but not release the exact location until shortly before the start time. It would then share images of the cars which had gathered.

Ahzi Nagmadin was jailed for three years for his role in organising the illegal street racing events. Photo: West Midlands Police

Video footage released by West Midlands Police shows a large group of cars at Fort Parkway in Birmingham, where fireworks were let off in the street.

Helicopter footage recorded by police shows another event where a car can be seen doing stunts on Floodgate Street in Digbeth.

Unemployed Reid was responsible for posting on a similar Instagram account, as well as being involved in organising events and attended races.

One post on his account showed police examining his Honda Civic after he had been stopped by officers.

He commented on the post: “Can’t wait for all the heat to die down so we can hit the strip.”

Fireworks were let off in the street during one of the illegal street racing events

Nursery worker Jessica Roberts had hundreds of messages on her phone where she had discussed attending and arranging meet-ups.

All three admitted causing a public nuisance and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Retail worker Nagmadin, of Pickering Croft, Birmingham, was jailed for three years.

Reid, aged 32, of Radnor Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to four years and two months.

Roberts, aged 30, of Ballams Wood Drive, Birmingham, was jailed for three years.

DC Mark Campbell, from the Operation Hercules team at West Midlands Police, which works to tackle illegal street racing, said: “These organisers played different but important roles in organising meet-ups around Birmingham, including many during lockdown.

“Nagmadin was proud of the brand identity he had created, with stickers and logos being created to promote what was described in court as ‘festivals of dangerous driving’.

“Reid wanted to be a social media influencer, but this was described as ‘warped and misguided’ by the judge.

“Reid was exposing countless people to the risk of serious injury or death on the roads.

“On Roberts’ phone, we found more than 100 pages worth of messages to various numbers organising meets from 2019 to 2021, with warnings about where police were out and about looking for street racers.

“These lengthy prison sentences are a warning to anyone taking part. The judge sentencing these three said people who organise these events require appropriate punishment, which can only achieve by prison sentences.

“We know that social media accounts can change owners and operators easily, but we are coming for anyone who is involved in organising these events and they too can expect lengthy prison terms.”

Car cruising and street racing was banned in the Black Country earlier this year after the High Court issued a full and final injunction.