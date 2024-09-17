Man, 33, charged over string of violent crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daytona Brecknall, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday after West Midlands Police issued an appeal for information on him earlier this month.

The 33-year-old has now been charged with three counts of intentional strangulation, coercive control, three counts of criminal damage, assault, making threats to kill, making threats with a bladed article and three counts of actual bodily harm.

He was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.