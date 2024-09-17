'Gutted': Bay City Rollers reveal disappointment after tour van stolen in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A police investigation is underway following the robbery which took place in the car park of a hotel on Bentley Road North in Walsall last Friday.

The Scottish pop-rock band spoke to the Express & Star about their loss and how they managed to finish off their tour.

It was the band's manager, keyboardist and vocalist John McLaughlin and bassist Mikey Smith who discovered that the tour van had gone on the morning they were planning to set off from Walsall to East Sussex for their next gig.

"We were travelling down from Glasgow towards Brighton and thought we'd stop off in Birmingham as that's a good bit of the journey done then," said John. "We stopped over at a hotel, had breakfast, everything was fine.

"We went outside and looked up and Mike said 'Oh, the vans not there. That's where we parked it'. We just knew straight away it had been stolen."

The van that was stolen.

The 59-year-old said the feeling was 'gutting'.