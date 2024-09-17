Crashed car pictured in Dudley after police chase as driver arrested and vehicle seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from the West Midlands Police road crime team pursued the Hyundai Tucson when they spotted it in the borough.

The vehicle then crashed, with the driver arrested.

The car crashed after being pursued by police. Photo: WMP Traffic

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning West Midlands Police traffic added: "We then searched for his friends Audi which tried to block us during the pursuit.

"It was seized and enquires are ongoing to identify the driver."

An Audi was seized during the incident. Photo: WMP Traffic

Pictures taken by the force show a white Hyundai on what appears to be someone's front drive, after it crashed.