Crashed car pictured in Dudley after police chase as driver arrested and vehicle seized
A driver has been arrested after police spotted an allegedly stolen car on cloned plates in Dudley before it crashed.
Officers from the West Midlands Police road crime team pursued the Hyundai Tucson when they spotted it in the borough.
The vehicle then crashed, with the driver arrested.
Writing to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning West Midlands Police traffic added: "We then searched for his friends Audi which tried to block us during the pursuit.
"It was seized and enquires are ongoing to identify the driver."
Pictures taken by the force show a white Hyundai on what appears to be someone's front drive, after it crashed.