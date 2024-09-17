Boys, 13, charged after being found with knives in Tipton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers received reports of the incident at around 6pm on Monday night at Great Bridge Street.

Police attended the scene and three boys made off but were eventually caught, detained and searched.

Two knives were seized and two boys, both aged 13, were arrested and have been charged with possessing a bladed article.

They are due to appear at court at a later date.

Anyone who has information about someone carrying a weapon is urged to call 101 or message the police using their Live Chat.