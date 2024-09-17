Birmingham man pleads guilty to kicking dog and racially abusing officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tayler Thompson, 27, from Kitts Green in Birmingham pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Birmingham Magistrates Court on September 9.

Thompson kicked the dog as its owner was walking her pet past his home in the early hours of June 17.

After Thompson verbally abused the woman, he got into his car and drove off.

The incident was captured on CCTV and was shared on social media, leading officers from Birmingham Police to identify Thompson and arrest him at his home.

He was later charged with animal cruelty, possession of class B drugs and two counts of using threatening language and behaviour.

He was also charged with two counts of racial harassment after verbally abusing police officers while in custody.

He is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in October.

Tayler Thompson

Detective Sergeant Peta Haynes from Birmingham Police said: "This case understandably caused outrage when the video was shared on social media, and officers were quickly able to identify the offender and put him before the court.

"This was a really traumatic incident for the woman, who was simply walking her dog when Thompson verbally abused and kicked her dog in an unprovoked attack.

"Thompson also subjected our officers to racial abuse while being taken into custody.

"Our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities and to receive this level of abuse is just unacceptable.

"This should send a strong message out to people that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable and that action will be taken."