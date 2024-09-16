Jailed: Bewdley man who sexually assaulted child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gary Oakes, of Trimpley Lane in Bewdley, was handed the sentence at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

It follows a trial where he was found guilty of sexual assault of a girl under 13 and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Oaks abused his victim over a three-year period, from August 2015 to August 18.

Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police Det Sgt Phil Wood, who worked on the investigation said: "Oakes subjected his young victim to a sustained campaign of abuse which caused her immense and long-lasting trauma and distress.

"I’m pleased that he has been handed a significant custodial sentence, meaning he’s unable to cause harm to other young people.

"I can’t begin to imagine what the victim has been through and I commend her courage in coming forward to report Oakes’ abuse. I don’t doubt the strength this took, and the resilience she has shown during the trial has been immeasurable.

"I hope this case demonstrates that we take all reports of sexual assault incredibly seriously and won’t hesitate to investigate and bring offenders to justice."

People who have been affected by sexual assault can contact the Victim Advice Line by calling 0800 9523000.