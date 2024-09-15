Witnesses wanted after man 'slashed with knife' outside shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The victim was attacked by a group of men outside a shop on Cheshire Road, Smethwick, at around 10pm on August 2.

West Midlands Police is now appealing for information of the serious assault to come forward.

"We would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time, and can help with our investigation," a spokesperson said.

"If you can help with our investigation, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/665620/24."