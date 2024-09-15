Robber posing as delivery man part of gang who tried to rob wrong house at knifepoint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Millington posed as a delivery driver when he knocked on the door of his victim's home in Wednesbury on December 12, last year.

Wearing an orange high visibility jacket, he, along with Marvin Rodney and Leon Kudhlakwazinda, forced their way into the man's house, with one of them carrying a knife.

They walked their victim into the kitchen and told him to stand against the wall. One then asked: "Where's the money?".

Two others went upstairs and searched the man's house, before asking: "We’re looking for our stuff, where is it?"

They left when the homeowner told them they had the wrong house, with the victim contacting police.

James Millington. Photo: West Midlands Police

Doorbell footage showed Millington - who was easily identified as he his face wasn't covered - approaching the door and speaking to his victim

More CCTV footage showed the 36-year-old and his two accomplices walking to the premises, as well as an Alfa Romeo in a nearby street which detectives believed was used to get them to the scene.

Millington and Rodney were arrested on December 13 and 20 respectively, while Kudhlakwazinda wasn't caught until February 2.

Marvin Rodney. Photo: West Midlands Police

When they searched him, officers found an Alfa Romeo car key which they believed was from the vehicle seen on CCTV.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, 33-year-old Rodney, of Darlington Street, Wolverhampton, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of aggravated burglary.

Kudhlakwazinda, aged 37 of Whitehall Road, Tipton, received an 11-year jail term for the same offence, while Millington, of Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, was jailed for two years seven months after pleading guilty to burglary.

Leon Kudhlakwazinda. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sgt Andrew Mason, Neighbourhood Crime Team Investigation Supervisor, at Walsall LPA, said: “These three men invaded the victim’s home at knifepoint. It must have been a terrifying experience for him. We are delighted that these men are now facing many years behind bars. It sends out a clear warning to others intent on carrying out offences of this nature – we simply won’t tolerate it.”