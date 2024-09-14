Watch: Legendary pop act has van 'with all their gear' stolen during Walsall stopover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bay City Rollers shared the news on social media on Friday saying that they were on their way to play a gig in East Sussex and, while they were staying the night in Walsall, were robbed.

John McLaughlin, the manager, keyboardist and singer of the band, said: "We are trying to figure out how to get to the lovely venue that is Trading Boundaries, but our van has just been stolen with all our gear in it.

"Guitars, keyboards, bass, all our tartan."

They did reassure fans that, despite the robbery, they always have 'emergency tartan' on them and managed to hire out some equipment ahead of the gig that night.

He added: "We are trying to figure out how to get from Walsall to Sussex. One way or another we will be there to play.

"It's rock and roll."

The van that was stolen

He mentioned that their bandmate Stuart 'Woody' Wood had travelled separately on a train, and "luckily he's got his tartan guitar".

The band mentioned that their white Splitter van's registration number is BX62 DMU.

McLaughlin later posted a video from a train to Euston as the band travelled to East Sussex.

Their line-up has altered since its 1970s heyday, with McLaughlin joining last year. Founding members Alan Longmuir and Les McKeown died in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.