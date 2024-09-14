Video and photos show gang firing guns in shop attack and aftermath of axe attack on front

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

CCTV released by West Midlands Police shows two gang members brandishing and firing the deadly weapons after getting out of a silver Ford Fiesta on Bertram Road, Smethwick, while another smashed the front of City Computers, with an axe.

A fourth member, also with an axe, also went inside.

One victim was hit by a bullet in the arm and another suffered a neck injury in the attack at around midday on January 12 last year.

Photos taken the day after the attack showed the shattered glass outside the damaged shop.

Jamal Hussain, aged 22, was identified as the driver of the Fiesta, and jailed for nine years and two months at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.

CCTV footage from the previous day showed the gang scouting out the route from their Walsall addresses to Bertram Road and around the area.

Jamal Hussain

As well as that, there were a number of calls between the gang during the morning of the attack.

Hussain fled the country soon after the incident but was arrested from Birmingham airport following his return to the UK in May this year.

Hussain, from Walsall, admitted to charges brought against him at a previous hearing and was jailed for nine years and two months at Worcester Crown Court on September 12.

Four other men from Walsall have also been jailed for their part in the attack.

Last August Haider Shabir, aged 21, was jailed for 14 years, Mohammed Uwais Latif, aged 24, was jailed for nine years and ten months and Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, aged 26, was jailed for 21 months.

In April, Ahmed Aumair, aged 21 was jailed for 12 years and 6 months.

Azeem Hussain, aged 26, is due to be sentenced later this year.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock from our Major Crime Unit said: “All six men involved in this planned armed attack have been convicted.

“Jamal Hussain was a key player in this operation and has received a lengthy jail sentences to reflect this.

“This could have easily been a fatal attack but miraculously, the injuries of the two victims were not serious.

“Weapons have no place on our streets and we will continue to bring those to justice who think it’s acceptable to use them to bring violence into our communities."