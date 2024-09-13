The mysterious phone call that led police to a Smethwick park to identify an alleged attempted murderer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Berhan Mayow was severally injured after being hacked several times with a machete in front of shocked witnesses in Victoria Park, Smethwick, on August 19, 2023.

Obeidulla Waffa, 22, is on trial for attempted murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court and for two counts of possessing a knife in a public place - Smethwick High Street and Windmills Shopping Centre.

The court previously heard a friend of Berhan describe how the machete blows had cut his shoulder to the bone, and whilst waiting for an ambulance the bleeding victim told him: "I will see you in heaven".

However, three months after the attack, West Midlands Police were still trying to identify the attacker.

Two Smethwick police officers told the jury about a mysterious phone call whilst they were on duty on November 16.

The police officers got the information in Harry Mitchell Park

PC Matthew Vaughan said: "I was on uniform patrol around the Smethwick with PC Arnett. PC Aarnett received a call from somebody asking them to meet them in Harry Mitchell Park in Smethwick in relation to the stabbing of Berhan Mayow.

"It was during the evening, it had already gone dark. So we drove to Harry Mitchell Park and parked the car nearby and walked into the entrance.

"We entered the park and were met by Berhan, his friend and an Asian male. I knew Berhan and his friend, they said the Asian male had a photo of the man who had stabbed Berhan on his phone, they said his name was T.K."

He added: "They said they had pictures of T.K from his social media, they wanted to give me the pictures. I sent them a link where to upload the photos so we had the evidence."

PC David Arnett added: "I am part of the Smethwick Neighbourhood Team. We were on duty in November when a phone call came through saying someone had evidence regarding the stabbing of Berhan Mayow in Victoria Park on August 19, 2023.

"We went to Harry Mitchell Park. Berhan was there with a male who said they had photos of the man who stabbed him. Using a mobile phone we ensured we got the photo for evidence."

After tracking Waffa down, he was picked out in an identity parade in May of this year, which led to charges being brought against him.

Waffa denies attempted murder, possessing a knife in a public place in Smethwick High Street, and possessing a hunting knife at Windmills Shopping Centre, Smethwick.

The trial continues.