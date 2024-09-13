Express & Star
Drunk driver who wrecked safety barriers outside Dudley primary school banned from the roads

The drunk driver who ploughed into barriers outside a primary school in Dudley has been banned from the roads.

By Adam Smith
Published

Adil Hussain crashed on Pensnett High Street outside St Mark's Primary School at 1am on Sunday, September 1.

Paramedics in a passing ambulance spotted Hussain's car in the mangled barriers.

Hussain refused medical care but was then approached by police officers who had arrived on the scene.

The safety barriers were destroyed and had to be hastily replaced in time for the start of the school term.

