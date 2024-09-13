Drunk driver who wrecked safety barriers outside Dudley primary school banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adil Hussain crashed on Pensnett High Street outside St Mark's Primary School at 1am on Sunday, September 1.

Paramedics in a passing ambulance spotted Hussain's car in the mangled barriers.

Hussain refused medical care but was then approached by police officers who had arrived on the scene.

The safety barriers were destroyed and had to be hastily replaced in time for the start of the school term.