BBC presenter appears at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court charged with controlling and coercive behaviour

The charges against BBC presenter Jay Blades concerning his estranged wife Lisa Zbozen, include physical and emotional abuse, court documents show.

West Mercia Police said the 54-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and was bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday October 11.

Lisa Zbozen previously announced on her Instagram page in May that their relationship was over.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.

The presenter fronts primetime show The Repair Shop.

In a statement, West Mercia Police said: “54-year-old Jason Blades of Claverley in Wolverhampton has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

“He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 13th September) and has been bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday 11th October.”

Furniture restorer Blades, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, found fame on The Repair Shop, the restoration programme he has presented since 2017, which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.