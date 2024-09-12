Watch: Moment man caught dumping 15 bags of rubbish at 'fly-tipping hotspot' in Bilston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At around 11pm on July 7 last year, Callum Owen made his way to Broad Street where he was caught on CCTV parking his car and unloading the bags of waste from the rear and boot of the vehicle.

The rubbish, which was later removed, was left on land at the back of properties on Wellington Road before he drove away.

The land has no owner and has since been fenced off by Wolverhampton Council.

The fly tipper was caught on camera. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Owen, of Green Lanes, Wolverhampton, was issued with a fixed penalty notice which he didn't pay.

The environmental crime team at the council then summoned Owen to court twice, but he failed to attend on both occasions.

The fly-tipper was then arrested and a hearing was held at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 4.

Owen, aged 28, admitted fly-tipping and was handed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also fined £100, ordered to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for resident services at Wolverhampton Council, said: "This is the latest success in our ongoing battle against fly-tipping.

“We know how it makes local people feel when others thoughtlessly dump dirty rubbish in areas where they live and work, so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring this case to court and seen such a successful outcome.

“We will take all the necessary measures to stop this criminal behaviour and keep Wolverhampton – and its local neighbourhoods and streets – clean and attractive.”

The prosecution comes as part of the local authority's ongoing Shop a Tipper campaign, where anyone suspected of dumping rubbish will have their images shared to appeal for information to help identify them.

If the information provided leads to successful identification, and fixed penalty notices are issued and paid or a prosecution takes place, residents receive a £100 Enjoy Wolverhampton Gift Card.

Anyone who wants to report fly tipping can contact Wolverhampton Council by calling 01902 552700 or by visiting wolverhampton.gov.uk/reportflytipping

People in Wolverhampton can dispose of rubbish free of charge by visiting tips including at Anchor Lane, Lanesfield, Bilston and Shaw Road, seven days a week from 8am to 4pm.