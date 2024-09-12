Express & Star
Three arrested following drugs warrant

Three men have been arrested following a drugs warrant in south Stafford.

By Daniel Walton
Published

The arrests come as officers from the south Staffordshire local policing team searched an address near Common Road, Wombourne, on Saturday morning.

Two men, aged 24 and 27, both from Wombourne, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cocaine.

A third man, 31 years old, also from Wombourne, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

The three men have been released while Staffordshire Police continue their investigations.

