Sexual predator who punched girl in stomach and threatened her family locked up

The move follows the sentencing of a Black Country barber for an historic crime relating to the rape of a 14-year-old girl whom he punched in the stomach in a bid to cause her to miscarry after fearing she was pregnant.

Andrew Gearing, aged 62, of Wanna Haircut in Sedgley, sexually abused the same girl over the course of four years.

He was jailed for 14 years following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court where he was he was convicted of indecent assault, unlawful sexual intercourse and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

When the brave victim, who is now an adult reported what happened to her to West Midlands Police, its public protection unit gave her support and carried out inquiries which led to Gearing being eventually being charged for wrongdoing.

The 62-year-old, from Farmer Way, Tipton, took advantage of the girl's age to sexually abuse her. She bravely came forward years later to tell police what had happened to her.

He denied the appalling abuse, which included threats to harm her loved ones if the girl spoke out, and punching her in the stomach saying she couldn't get pregnant.

Gearing was convicted of all six counts he faced and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Thursday. He was also placed on the sexual offender's register for life.

A spokesperson for the force added: "If you have been subjected to sexual abuse, no matter how long ago, we have specialist officers to help you. We also work with a range of support groups who can offer advice."

To find out more visit west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/child-sexual-abuse.