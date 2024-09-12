Man jailed for eight years for causing horror crash that killed Shifnal teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Will Hubbard, 19, died after he was impaled by a fence post after the car he and three friends were travelling in left the road on the A464 in Shifnal, on May 27, 2023.

The driver of the BMW 1 Series that crashed was Oliver Barber, who was 19 at the time and subsequently found to be over the drink drive limit and speeding at the time of the crash.

Oliver Barber

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous at an earlier hearing.

Will Hubbard

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday at his sentencing that Barber of Juniper Way in Shifnal, had been out drinking in Shifnal town centre with two friends, when they decided to go a late night bar which required one of the group to go home to get changed.