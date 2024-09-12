Court told what machete attack victim told friend trying to save him after chest stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Obeidulla Waffa, 22, is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court for the attempted murder of Burham Mayo in Smethwick last August when he hacked him with machete in front of a shocked crowd.

Giving evidence behind a curtain, a witness called Mr Mohammed told the jury he saw the shocking attack in a park, where he had arranged to meet his friend.

He said: "His face was screwed up from the moment he walked in. I saw him say a few sentences to Burham and then pull a machete out. It was very big. He pushed it into him a couple of times. And then I saw Burham fall to the floor."