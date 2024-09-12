Four more charged following Staffordshire riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ian Green, Lee Grocott, Danny Hollick, and a teenage girl who cannot be named for legal reasons are the latest to be charged following large riots across Staffordshire.

The riot action took place in both Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth on August 3 and August 4 and has so far seen 83 people arrested with 34 of them being charged with a series of offences.

The most recent charges will see Lee Grocott, 48 of Stoke-on-Trent, who is charged with violent disorder, appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on September 20.

Meanwhile, Ian Green, 55, of Kettlebrook, Tamworth, Danny Hillock, 41, of Tamworth and a 17-year-old girl, also of Tamworth, have all been charged with violent disorder.

Green and Hillock have been remanded into custody to await their next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on September 25.

The teenage girl is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on November 7.

The unrest followed the fatal stabbing of three girls in Stourport in July which was fuelled by false online rumours that the suspect involved in the killings was an asylum seeker.