Man found asleep in van with keys in ignition after boozy session avoids driving ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ashley Owen, aged 38, had committed an offence of being in charge of motor vehicle with more than twice the legal limit of booze in his system, Telford Magistrates Court was told.

Owen pleaded guilty to having 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on August 4, 2024. The limit is 35.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting on Tuesday, told the court that Owen had been found in a publicly accessible car park near his former home in Morfe Road, Bridgnorth. He is using the address for court letters after splitting up, the court was told.

"He appeared asleep in the driver's seat," Ms Beddow said. The ignition was turned on.

"He had an argument with his girlfriend who was disappointed that he had gone out drinking."

She added that he had said that his intention had been to go to sleep and not to drive off.