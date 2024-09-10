Warning over fake vodka doing the rounds – and how to tell if bottle is real

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has bought vodka believing it to be the budget brand Glen's Vodka in the past couple of weeks to double check it is real.

The government organisation has warned consumers that a counterfeit vodka using the exact same red label has been produced using isopropyl alcohol and is being distributed.

The counterfeit vodka may have a strange smell and taste different to genuine vodka, and only 35cl bottles are affected.

The FSA advised consumers that if they see a Glen’s Vodka that has no laser etched lot code applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle, it is not genuine.

Real bottles will have this laser etched code.

Isopropyl alcohol is an industrial solvent and is not intended for human consumption. Consumption of isopropyl alcohol can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning, and in severe cases death.

Those who might have ingested isopropyl alcohol may experience nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, intoxication, respiratory depression and coma. Cardiovascular collapse is also possible. Anyone with symptoms should seek medical attention.

A spokesperson for the FSA said: "Information is provided below to help consumers and businesses identify affected vodka. The FSA has today issued a food alert for action notice to local authorities, requesting them to identify and visit relevant establishments in their area to check for counterfeit products and make businesses aware of the issue.

"Vodka contaminated by isopropyl alcohol has a strong odour so if the vodka smells differently do not drink it. Instead, store it in a safe place and report it to your Local Authority for further instruction and advice. If anyone has any information on the manufacture or sale of counterfeit alcohol, then please contact our freephone confidential National Food Crime Unit hotline: 0800 028 1180."