Teenager denies seriously injuring passenger by dangerous driving
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and will stand trial next year.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke Fellows, aged 19, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford this morning.
He is accused of causing serious injury to Samuel Latchford by driving dangerously on the A454 at Bridgnorth on February 17 last year,
Fellows, of Dunston Close, Walsall was given unconditional bail, with the case adjourned to be heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 29 next year.