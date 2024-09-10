More plans for Black Country town's new police headquarters
Further plans for a new police headquarters in the Black Country have been submitted for local authority approval.
By Mark Andrews
It was revealed last year that a new police headquarters was to open in Dudley, with 422 staff and officers being based in the building.
Dudley Council agreed to 'fast-track' the conversion of the Castlegate House, at the moment used as a car insurance office, on the basis that there would be no custody cells.