More plans for Black Country town's new police headquarters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was revealed last year that a new police headquarters was to open in Dudley, with 422 staff and officers being based in the building.

Dudley Council agreed to 'fast-track' the conversion of the Castlegate House, at the moment used as a car insurance office, on the basis that there would be no custody cells.