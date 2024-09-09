Woman pushed before being robbed of gold chains in her own Birmingham home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to the scene of Trittiford Road, Birmingham, on August 17, to reports of a woman being pushed by a man before items were taken from her home.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm, and saw a man visit the address before speaking to a woman, where he then pushed her before stealing two gold chains.

Investigating officers are now looking to talk to the man pictured as he may have information relating to the incident.

Do you know this man? Police wish to talk him following an incident in Birmingham

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after a woman was robbed in her own home shortly after 6pm.

"A man visited the address and spoke to the woman before pushing her and stealing two gold chains. We're looking to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting crime number 20/731309/24.