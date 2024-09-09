Express & Star
Close

Man to appear in court after police recover blade on Walsall street

A man has been charged with possessing a knife after police recovered a weapon on a Walsall street.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Officers found a knife while arresting a suspect on Wednesbury Road at around 3am on Sunday.

Rizwan Hussain, aged 33, of Essex Street, Walsall, has now been charged with possession of a knife, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

He is due to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on September 24.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular