Man to appear in court after police recover blade on Walsall street
A man has been charged with possessing a knife after police recovered a weapon on a Walsall street.
Officers found a knife while arresting a suspect on Wednesbury Road at around 3am on Sunday.
Rizwan Hussain, aged 33, of Essex Street, Walsall, has now been charged with possession of a knife, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.
He is due to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on September 24.