Man to appear in court after police recover blade on Walsall street

Officers found a knife while arresting a suspect on Wednesbury Road at around 3am on Sunday.

Rizwan Hussain, aged 33, of Essex Street, Walsall, has now been charged with possession of a knife, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

He is due to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on September 24.