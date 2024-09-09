Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knife following brawl in Darlaston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers rushed to the scene of Victoria Road, Darlaston, at around 1am on Sunday morning, following reports of a fight involving a small group of men.

Upon the arrival of officers, the group quickly attempted to run from the scene, with officers stopping one man.

A knife was also discovered shortly after.

The man was arrested and taken into custody for further questioning.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in Darlaston.

"Officers were called to Victoria Road at around 1am yesterday following reports of a fight involving a small group of men. Officers arrested a man who ran from the scene. A knife was also recovered.

"He was arrested and taken into custody where he remains as we carry out further enquiries."