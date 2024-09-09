Man arrested and suspected heroin and cocaine seized by police in Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were on patrol in the city on Thursday when they were alerted to the suspicious activity.

They were spotted by a man, who proceeded to run from them in Long Street in Wolverhampton city centre, before he was detained in the nearby Broad Street.

West Midlands Police searched the area and found suspected heroin and cocaine.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said he had been bailed with strict conditions while "further investigations" continue.