Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dale Francis, of Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, after a 26-year-old man died of burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire earlier this summer.

Francis was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

It follows a house fire on Plascom Road, East Park, in the early hours of June 25 this year.

Akashdeep Singh, 26, was rushed to hospital where he later died. Five people including Mr Singh were taken to hospital.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in this fatal incident.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any reward. Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using the untraceable online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org, Fearless.org for young people or via the 0800 555 111 number will qualify.