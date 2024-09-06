Man charged with five counts of attempted murder following Walsall disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shazhad Mahmood was charged today and was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance of class A, possession of a controlled substance of class B and driving whilst disqualified.

The charges relate to a disorder which broke out at around 11.50pm on July 31, in Reedswood Lane, Birchills.

The force appealed to the public, informing them that anyone with information can contact it via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.

Alternatively, it said they can ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We have charged a 44-year-old man with five counts of attempted murder following disorder in Walsall.

