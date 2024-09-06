Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Lawrence, aged 28, was working at a primary school in Sandwell when he abused the child.

He took the boy to a secluded area and touched him inappropriately both ‘under and over his clothing’.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court this week he was jailed for four years.

The UK's foremost child protection charity has now reacted to the sentence.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Lawrence is every parent’s worst nightmare. He took advantage of his position of trust so that he could abuse a vulnerable child.

“But it’s because of the incredible bravery of his young victim in speaking out that Lawrence is now behind bars.

“This shows victims of child abuse will be listened to – no matter who the offender is or when the abuse happened."

Sentencing Judge Michael Challinor told Lawrence he must never again be allowed to work with children "in any capacity."

He had denied two counts of assaulting a child by touching but was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial in April.

Lawrence lived in Lutley Close, Bradmore, Wolverhampton at the time of the offence and is most recently of Hornbeam Close, Selly Oak, Birmingham.

Following a check on items seized from his home, a number of images of children were found on a laptop alongside internet searches for child pornography.

There were no images of the child Lawrence touched, or of any pupils at the school he taught at.

The NSPCC helpline number is 0800 800 5000 and is available to anyone with concerns about child abuse.

Children can contact the free and confidential Childline on 0800 1111.