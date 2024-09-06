Alleged gunman arrested in West Midlands after two day siege at £1.5m country home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Daniels-Poulis fled from 18th century Marsham Hall in Norfolk, while the property was surrounded by armed officers on Tuesday.

It followed concerns for the safety of a man living there and a report that a woman had been assaulted.

Officers were hunting Daniels-Poulis and he was arrested last night by West Midlands Police on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. A woman, in her 50s, has also been arrested - on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both will be quizzed by detectives in Norfolk today.

Thomas Daniels-Poulis was arrested in the West Midlands

Officers were called to the Grade II-listed property at around 7.15pm on Tuesday and Mr Daniels-Poulis was inside the address, seen holding a firearm and behaving in a threatening manner.

More police units were called to the scene, including armed officers, trained negotiators, police drones and dogs - as well as several ambulances.

Police finally entered the property and searched it shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, but could find no trace of Mr Daniels-Poulis.

However, they did find two air rifles and a crossbow.

Emergency services at Marsham amid hunt for Thomas Daniels Poulis

The property is located down a long drive just off the A140, between Aylsham and Norwich.

It is surrounded by a number of outbuildings and backs on to open farmland.

Locals in the village have spoken of their shock at the unfolding events.

One said: "We heard quite a lot of shouting. It was all very unnerving."