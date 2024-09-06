Alleged gunman arrested in West Midlands after two day siege at £1.5m country home
Detectives are today quizzing a 30-year-old man who escaped from his £1.5m country home while it was under siege by armed police - and was arrested in the West Midlands.
Thomas Daniels-Poulis fled from 18th century Marsham Hall in Norfolk, while the property was surrounded by armed officers on Tuesday.
It followed concerns for the safety of a man living there and a report that a woman had been assaulted.
Officers were hunting Daniels-Poulis and he was arrested last night by West Midlands Police on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. A woman, in her 50s, has also been arrested - on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both will be quizzed by detectives in Norfolk today.
Officers were called to the Grade II-listed property at around 7.15pm on Tuesday and Mr Daniels-Poulis was inside the address, seen holding a firearm and behaving in a threatening manner.
More police units were called to the scene, including armed officers, trained negotiators, police drones and dogs - as well as several ambulances.
Police finally entered the property and searched it shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, but could find no trace of Mr Daniels-Poulis.
However, they did find two air rifles and a crossbow.
The property is located down a long drive just off the A140, between Aylsham and Norwich.
It is surrounded by a number of outbuildings and backs on to open farmland.
Locals in the village have spoken of their shock at the unfolding events.
One said: "We heard quite a lot of shouting. It was all very unnerving."