Two teenagers arrested after man suffers slash wounds in Birmingham disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called following a clash between two groups in New Street at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

During the incident, a 19-year-old man was found to have sustained a slash wound to his arm.

Following police enquiries, two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've arrested two teenagers after a man sustained a slash wound during disorder in Birmingham city centre.

"We were called after a clash between two groups in New Street at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

"A 19-year-man was found with an arm injury.

"Following enquiries we've arrested two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of wounding."

Both teenagers remain in custody as police continue their investigation.