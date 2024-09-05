Jailed: Prolific burglar caught on CCTV trying to break in to Birmingham home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ezra Jones, aged 42, has been jailed for 16 months for his part in an attempted burglary in Gravelly Hill, Birmingham.

Jones, of no fixed abode, was identified following an investigation into the attempted break-in, which happened in November last year.

Ezra Jones has been jailed for 16 months

CCTV footage showed Jones trying the door handle of the house after checking who was home first.

Enquiries led officers to identify Jones, who has a number of previous convictions for burglary.

He was arrested and charged with attempted burglary in February.

Detective Constable Leigh Draper said: "Ezra Jones evaded arrests for some time before handing himself in, which will have undoubtedly caused the person whose house he targeted considerable worry.

"Being a victim of burglary or attempted burglary often has a terrible psychological impact, so we hope this will bring some comfort to the people Jones targeted."

Anyone who may be concerned that their home could be a target for burglary can visit the West Midlands Police website for help and advice.