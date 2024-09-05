Face revealed of 20-year-old killer found guilty of manslaughter of father-of-seven in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathan Williams, 20, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced to a combined 22 years for the manslaughter of Deavon Harrison at a Wolverhampton drugs den on December 30 last year.

Following a five-week trial this summer, the pair were found not guilty of murdering the beloved grandfather, but of manslaughter and intentional wounding.

Jonathan Williams

Williams was also found guilty of possessing a knife and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute for wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

Mr Harrison's then partner, Kerry Francis, was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and wounding with intent, and walked free from court.

CCTV showed how Williams and the boy arrived at the property in Dunstall Hill on an e-scooter and a bike shortly after 11.35am on the day.

Around a minute later they were seen leaving the address having fatally attacked Mr Harrison.

Throughout the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, the pair maintained that they had gone to the address to conduct a drug deal which didn’t go to plan.

Mr Harrison sustained a fatal gunshot injury to the chest and severe knife wounds to his head and hands. He was left to die alone on the kitchen floor.

Both Williams and the boy, who was 16 at the time, were arrested on January 7 after extensive CCTV enquiries helped to track their movements before and after the attack.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who led the investigation, said: “Deavon’s death continues to have a devastating impact on his family and loved ones. My thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve.

“There are no verdicts or sentences that can ever replace Deavon’s life, which was taken in such a cruel and unnecessary way.

"I hope the sentences offer some comfort to his family and that they can try to rebuild their lives."