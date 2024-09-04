Jailed: Walsall man battered woman holding her toddler and then attacked two police officers with a hammer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kevin Simcox went on a violent rampage in Walsall during two weeks in February this year before being locked up.

The 50-year-old targeted the mother in her home, breaking in twice and forcing her to move her family away for her own safety.

On February 16, Simcox slapped his victim, who called the police.

When officers attended the address they tried to remove him but he returned with a hammer and charged up the stairs to try and get to the woman.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was shown bodycam footage from one of the attacked police officers of the battle to subdue and arrest Simcox, of Attlee Road, Bentley, Walsall.

During the struggle the officers sustained cuts and bruises.