Jailed: Flasher who exposed himself to schoolchildren and parents smirked when told to stop

Shocked parents had to shield their children from Arshad Azad, aged 64, was standing in front of his Cradley home with his trousers round his ankles at 8.45am on March 15.

Parents and children walking to school were shocked to see Azad exposing himself. One parent shouted at him to go into his home whilst shielding her children from the awful spectacle. However, Azad smirked and carried on.

Police were called and he was arrested. During questioning he apologised for his behaviour.

Already on licence for a similar offence, he was arrested the next day and remanded in custody.