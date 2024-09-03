Teens charged with murdering boy, 13, stabbed to death in home as victim is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jahziah Coke has been officially named as the teenager who died after being found in a house on Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, last Thursday.

The two teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, were arrested on Sunday and remain in police custody ahead of an appearance in Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

A man in his 40s has also been charged with assisting an offender. He is also in custody and due in court today.

Paying tribute to Jahziah, his mother said: "Jahziah was a very polite, kind and family-orientated young man.

“He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted.”

West Midlands Police has said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the 13-year-old's death.

Police at the house the day after the killing. Photo: Phil Barnett/PA Wire

In a prepared statement read last Friday, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill confirmed that Jahziah was stabbed in his own home.

She said: "This is a truly sad and tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life.

"First and foremost, my thoughts and the thoughts of all involved investigating the death of this young boy, remain firmly with the family and the loved ones.

"I know this will have also had a huge impact on the wider community, who will be shocked and concerned about what has happened.

"I am grateful to our officers who attended the address and supported the paramedics as they worked in vain to try to save his young life."

Police are still carrying out CCTV enquiries, but detectives say they need to hear from anyone with doorbell, CCTV or phone footage that might help the investigation. Information, photos and video can be sent directly to officers using a dedicated link on the force's website.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.