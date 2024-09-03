Man appears in court accused of string of offences including attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chadney Ferguson, aged 27, was arrested on Saturday.

He has now been charged with offences including threats to kill, attempted murder, wounding, drug offences and failing to appear at court.

Ferguson, of Park Lane East, Tipton, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody for a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 30.