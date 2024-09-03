Boy, 11, suffers 'significant' head injury after hit-and-run as police appeal to find driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The youngster was hit by the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van moments after he got off a bus near to the Clock Garage on Coleshill Road, in the Hodge Hill area of Birmingham, shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday.

He suffered a "serious head injury" and was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

In a statement on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said he remained in hospital in a stable condition.

The force said the driver of the van failed to stop at the scene of the collision. Officers seized the vehicle but are now appealing for information to track down the motorist.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at West Midlands Police, said: "The boy suffered a significant head injury and we need to talk to the driver.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information including dashcam footage to please get in touch with us.

“A young boy was seriously injured and I would like to make a direct appeal to the driver to do the right thing and make contact with us.

“Anyone who can help us with information including dashcam footage should contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101 and quote log 3598 of August 31.”

People can also get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk