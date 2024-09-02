Six men arrested and 150 cannabis plants seized in police raid on Brierley Hill drugs grow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Adelaide Road shortly before 11.30pm yesterday to reports that a group of men were breaking into a property.

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene the men scattered and tried to escape, with two of them allegedly trying to ram a police car in their attempt to get away. Six men were detained at the scene.

More than 150 plants were seized

One of the men is said to have fled by jumping over fences but was found by dog handlers a short distance away, hiding in some bushes.

The six men remain in custody as police continue their enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Upon searching the house our officers found an extensive cannabis grow with more than 150 plants growing in rooms throughout the property.

Six men were spotted breaking into the building in which the plants were being grown

"Growing rooms were found throughout, including in both upstairs rooms and in the attic. We are now working alongside colleagues from the property’s energy provider to make the property safe and dispose of the plants.

"Cannabis farms can have a devastating impact on the surrounding neighbourhoods. The dangerous electricity bypasses can lead to catastrophic house fires and the associated crime linked to cannabis farms has a knock-on effect on the area.

"We continue to carry out warrants and build intelligence on cannabis growing, as well as securing closure orders against properties where crime and anti-social behaviour happens. Our operations targeting cannabis farms often require the public's help to tell us where and when this activity is happening."

Anyone who is concerned about drug crime happening in their area is asked to call 101 or use Live Chat on the police website.

Alternatively, report crime anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.