Police release image of man they want to speak to after wallet theft in city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At around 3.15am on July 25, a male was approached on Broad Street in Birmingham city centre by another man who started talking to him.

The man then took their wallet without the victim realising. A bank card from the stolen wallet was used shortly afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/699696/24.