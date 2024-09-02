GP to face tribunal after being caught talking about child abuse by undercover police officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Huw Glover, 58, of Crown Mews, Newport was sentenced last November to a two-year community order after admitting one count of attempting to publish an obscene article.

The court was told that, in August 2019, the Wolverhampton GP joined a social media group for people with an interest in paedophilia and incest, where he discussed his child abuse fantasies with someone he thought was a fellow paedophile. They were in fact an undercover police officer.

He was identified as the sender of the messages through enquiries made by the police with the social media app, and a warrant was executed at his address on September 3, 2019, where police recovered a Samsung phone.