How fatal stabbing of 10-year-old girl shook community as mum admits killing her

The "bright, happy, fun-loving" girl was found dead at a house on Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on March 4 after police were called shortly after midday.

A post-mortem later confirmed that she had been stabbed in the chest, while her mother, Jaskirat Kaur, was charged with her murder.

On Friday, the 33-year-old admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. She's due to be sentenced in October.

Shay's killing sent shockwaves through the community.

Shay Kang died at the hands of her mother on March 4. Photo: West Midlands Police

Two days after her death, a statement from her school, Brickhouse Primary, paid tribute to the "bright" child.

The school said: "Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”