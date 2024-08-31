Drug driver who reversed recovery truck up M6 slip road avoids jail - but gets lengthy ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On May 23, last year, Kumran Usman, 37, forced drivers joining the M6 at Junction 7, Great Barr to swerve to avoid his Mercedes flatbed truck which had its hazard lights flashing.

A patrol officer spotted Usman's dangerous manoeuvre and pulled him over.

Usman explained to the officer he "he had taken a wrong turn" and did not apologise for putting other motorists at risk.