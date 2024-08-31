Dangerous driver jailed after high street hit and run left schoolboy and sister with head injuries in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dangerous driver Shahbaz Khan, aged 29, failed to stop despite hitting the pair in Kings Heath High Street in Birmingham on June 15 last year.

West Midlands Police forensic experts calculated that Khan drove at speeds of more than 60mph despite being in a 20mph zone with CCTV footage captured him travelling through the red light of the pedestrian crossing before the collision.

The siblings were taken to hospital with serious injuries with the eight-year-old child suffering two broken legs and a head injury, while his 21-year-old sister suffered a broken leg, fractured pelvis and a head injury.

Afterwards Khan attempted to flee the scene, but a member of the public managed to snap a photo of him and his BMW. He was arrested at his home a short time later.

For two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving Khan, of Park Road, Sparkhill, was jailed for two years and eight months at Birmingham Crown Court on August 28.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:"We had two vulnerable road users who showed common sense and good road safety awareness and chose to use a pedestrian crossing correctly which had been placed there to afford them the protection they deserve.

"Sadly the actions of one individual that day changed their lives forever."

"The manner of driving displayed by Khan is completely unacceptable on our roads and he is now paying for the decisions he made that day.

"I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of myself and all the investigation team to thank all the members of public who assisted at the scene and in tracking and identifying the suspect.

"There was no hesitation from anyone to step up and do the right thing.

"We would always encourage anyone who witnesses dangerous driving to report it to us via the usual channels or via Op Snap, where they can submit video footage directly."