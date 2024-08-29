Road ban for electrician who drove while under influence of cannabis
An electrician who was caught driving under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Father-of-three Augustine Sperin, aged 39, was driving a Citroen Berlingo van on the A442 between Quatt Loop and Quatford, Bridgnorth.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that police pulled him over at around 10am on June 2 because they suspected he was using his phone.
He told police he was using the maps function on the device, and was passing it to his passenger.
However police suspected he may have been under the influence of drugs.