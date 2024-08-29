Man and woman deny fraudulent business offence over Dudley roof repair work
A man and a woman have appeared in court accused of being involved in a fraudulent roof business that cost a Dudley couple several thousand pounds.
By Rob Smith
Glenn Pardoe, 66, and Emma Williams, 39, both pleaded not guilty to participating in fraudulent business when they attended Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutors allege that roof repair work was carried out in Dudley by Pardoe and money was paid into an account belonging to Williams.