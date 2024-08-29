Four teenagers deny charges relating to alleged crime spree which ended in death of retired Rugeley primary school teacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Retired Rugeley primary school teacher Mrs Hill was killed on the A5 near the Longford island in Cannock on New Year's Day last year when her car was hit by a blue Ford Kuga, which then drove away.

The popular 73-year-old grandmother, who was driving home in her Peugeot, died shortly afterwards sparking an outpouring of grief from the local community.

Aiden Adams, 18, from Walsall, Bryan Micklewright, 18, of no fixed abode, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all appeared at Stafford Crown Court yesterday .

They only spoke to confirm their names and repeatedly said "not guilty" when fifteen charges were read out to them relating to car thefts, petrol theft, dangerous driving and other crimes.