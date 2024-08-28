Pensioner and 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after 'suspicious' vehicle spotted in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Smethwick at around 7pm yesterday.

They pulled over the car in Eva Road and following a search recovered suspected Class A drugs, cannabis and a large amount of cash.

The 74-year-old woman - and a man aged 50 - were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We've arrested a 74-year-old woman on suspicion of drug dealing after stopping a car and recovering suspected Class A substances.

"Officers were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Smethwick at around 7pm yesterday, August 27.

"They pulled over the car in Eva Road and following a search recovered suspected Class A drugs, cannabis and a large amount of cash.

"The woman - and a man aged 50 - were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply. They both remain in custody for questioning.

"Drugs can not only ruin lives, but fuel further crime. We'll continue to take action to take drugs off our streets and arrest those suspected of being involved in dealing."